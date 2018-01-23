Police investigate deadly shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on a Dayton street.

Officers responded to calls of a person shot just after 2 a.m. Tuesday near N. Upland Avenue and Fairbanks Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a car.

Another man was wounded in the shooting. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Authorities say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police haven’t released information about a possible suspect in connection with the shooting.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

