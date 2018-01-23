Pothole problems plague Miami Valley

DAYTON/VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – You’ve probably noticed by now that the Miami Valley is being plagued by potholes.

They’re at your favorite store and they pop-up during your morning commute.

Dayton Director of Public Works Director, Fred Stovall says the work never stops for city crews.

“I think everybody is aware of the potholes that have surfaced over the last couple a weeks. We are aware and are aggressively making repairs,” said Stovall.

Repairs that will not last. It’s simply too early in winter for that.

“It’s not going to say in that hole. The more rain and thaw that gets in the holes. They will pop back out again,” said Stovall.

“Are the phone lines ringing off the hook or is it a situation where you (Stovall) are driving to work and say oh hey!,” asked 2 NEWS reporter Ethan Fitzgerald.

“I take phone calls. We got the Dayton delivers app. Myself. I did that. I took a picture and sent it in,” said Stovall.

Potholes are created when moisture absorbs in the cracks of our infrastructure and freezes.

It will expand and create lovely, and very dangerous holes.

This time of year concerns drivers like, Chris Meade.

“Stay off your cell phone. Keep your eyes open and dodge them,” said Meade.

Meade says he thinks the holes will knock people’s electronics around.

He’s staying on high alert.

“The government does what they can do. They are not bad. It happens every year. Keep your eyes open,” said Meade.

Up in Vandalia, like many communities, they have crews up bright and early to fill potholes.

“They fix them as they come upon them. One thing we ask is if people out driving see our people fixing potholes. Give them room and slow down. Let them do their job safely and we can keep traffic moving,” said Vandalia Director of Public Service Rob Cron.

