Sentencing nears end for doctor who assaulted gymnasts

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A sentencing hearing for a former sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts may be nearing the end.

Larry Nassar is due back in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Tuesday. More than 120 girls and women, including former Olympic gold medalists, have confronted him or had statements read on their behalf over five emotional days of sentencing.

At least 35 more victims want to speak.

Nassar already has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. Under a plea deal, he will get a minimum of 25 to 40 years for digitally penetrating girls under the guise of medical treatment between 1998 and 2015.

