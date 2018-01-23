One dead, multiple injuries after shooting at Kentucky high school

BENTON, KY (WCMH) — At least one person was killed in a shooting at a high school in Marshall County, Kentucky, and the reported shooter has been taken into custody.

Crews were called to the scene at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky just after 9:00 am Tuesday morning, NBC affiliate WPSD reports. The station reports a heavy police presence and multiple ambulances on the scene.

WDTN sister station WKRN reports the school remains on lockdown while authorities process the scene.

The condition and ages of the wounded was not immediately known.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin issued the following details on his Twitter account.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us…

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Detective Jody Cash with the Kentucky State Police said the “situation is no longer active.”

This incident comes one day after a 15-year-old was shot by a 16-year-old in a Texas High School Monday.