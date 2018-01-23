Superintendent of Cleveland juvenile jail retires after riot

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — The superintendent of a juvenile jail in Cleveland has retired after fighting and rioting by teenagers caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

Cleveland.com reports Karmin Bryant retired from the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center last week with a brief letter that didn’t specify a reason. She worked for the county for over three decades.

A former juvenile detention center superintendent was named acting superintendent.

Authorities believe the brawling at the detention center on Jan. 8 was a planned riot. They have charged six teenagers with counts that include aggravated rioting and vandalism.

READ MORE: Brawl at youth jail causes estimated $200,000 in damage

Authorities say teenagers smashed glass and damaged cell doors, showers and lights. One sheriff’s officer and a juvenile inmate suffered cuts.

