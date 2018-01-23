Superintendent of Cleveland juvenile jail retires after riot

CLEVELAND (AP) — The superintendent of a juvenile jail in Cleveland has retired after fighting and rioting by teenagers caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

Cleveland.com reports Karmin Bryant retired from the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center last week with a brief letter that didn’t specify a reason. She worked for the county for over three decades.

A former juvenile detention center superintendent was named acting superintendent.

Authorities believe the brawling at the detention center on Jan. 8 was a planned riot. They have charged six teenagers with counts that include aggravated rioting and vandalism.

Authorities say teenagers smashed glass and damaged cell doors, showers and lights. One sheriff’s officer and a juvenile inmate suffered cuts.

