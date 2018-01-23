West Liberty-Salem shooting victim reacts to KY high school shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The shooting in Kentucky comes just days after the one-year anniversary of the West Liberty-Salem High School shooting.

The Kentucky high school shooting is serving as a reminder to students and staff at West Liberty Salem High School that the shooting at WLS could have much worse had it not been for some brave and quick-thinking staff members.

First responders rushed to a Kentucky High School Tuesday after police say 2 students were shot and killed by a 15-year-old student at the school.

“It definitely does remind me that things definitely,” Logan Cole said. “Could have gone much different.”

17-year-old Logan Cole is thankful he survived a similar experience last year when he was shot twice inside the bathroom at West Liberty Salem High School by fellow classmate 18-year-old Ely Serna.

“I’ve definitely grown in my faith,” Cole said. “I just seeing first-hand how God can work through our lives.”

“We’re so fortunate,” Andy McGill said. “And continue to remain thankful.”

Assistant Principal Andy McGill helped stop the shooting, when he ran towards the gunfire in the bathroom and convinced Serna to drop the weapon, likely saving countless lives. To the people in Kentucky, he says recovering is all about community.

“I definitely recommend that you have as much of a support staff,” McGill said. “That you possibly can have for your kids, your staff, your faculty, your parents and your community as a whole.”