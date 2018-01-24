A year of Fiona: How a 29-pound hippo heartthrob skyrocketed to stardom

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – Just over a year ago, the Cincinnati Zoo posted a blog entry about how its caretakers pioneered an ultrasound technique to confirm the pregnancy of its 17-year-old hippo Bibi.

It was a proud day for the Zoo — the first-ever ultrasound image of a Nile hippo fetus — but that image, taken in a quiet room behind the scenes at the zoo’s Hippo Cove while keepers worked to keep Bibi quiet and still – would prove to be just the first of thousands of photos of what would become the most famous hippo baby ever.

Getting the ultrasound images required the 3,200-pound hippo mom to stand still, leaning against a gate, for up to 15 minutes while technicians searched for Fiona. Keepers used positive reinforcement to condition Bibi to allow the team to perform the ultrasounds — mainly, by feeding the hippo her favorite treats until the ultrasound was complete.

“Hippos are generally known for being very difficult to train and many folks were skeptical that we would be able to pull this off,” said Dr. Jessye Wojtusik, from the zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife.

uckily for the zoo, Bibi proved to be a very tolerant hippo — which would become vital for the calf’s survival just a few weeks down the road.

Fiona’s Birth

It was very early on a Tuesday morning in late January when zookeepers got the call: Bibi was in labor.

And she was in labor six weeks early.

Her caretakers had stayed late Monday night with Bibi after observing signs all day that she was in labor, and watched a live feed of the hippo from home overnight.

As they watched, Bibi left her pool and gave birth on land — a rarity for a hippo but a blessing for the premature calf.

Keepers watched as Fiona tried to stand but quickly began to lose strength, and eventually they decided to intervene.

They took Fiona from the enclosure and began the work of hand-raising the 29-pound calf.

Early Days

Hippo newborns average closer to 100 pounds at birth, and the smallest newborn hippo calf known to survive before Fiona weighed 54 pounds at birth. Zookeepers knew they had a long road ahead of them if Fiona was going to make it.

“She was just way too small. Nobody saw her and felt good about it,” zookeeper Wendy Rice said.

Bibi’s ultrasound conditioning proved to be life-saving for Fiona: Using the same techniques, her caretakers were able to milk Bibi and bottle-feed Fiona.

The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital stepped in when zookeepers struggled to put in IVs, sending its vascular access team to help.

“Preemies have very tiny and unstable veins, and even though our vet team was able to get multiple IVs placed, the veins could not sustain the IV and would blow,” said curator of mammals Christina Gorsuch. “Lucky for us, we’re right next door to a world-class facility with a whole department dedicated to working with difficult veins.”

The first few weeks were touch-and-go, and there were a few times when Fiona’s health declined. But her caretakers worked around the clock to keep the baby hippo alive.

Milestones

As the days turned into weeks, Fiona’s development continued — against all odds.

She learned to drink from a bottle. She got accustomed to being underwater. She took her first steps.

Meanwhile, the world was watching. News spread of the tiny baby hippo who was overcoming the odds. The zoo released daily updates of Fiona’s progress. The hippo grew and became more mobile. She started to play. She started to go outside. She met her mother through a fence, then was reunited with her, then was reunited with her father Henry.

By the time she made her public debut the summer after her birth — spending time in her outdoor habitat when the zoo was open — the zoo was, well, a zoo of activity. Fiona fans, bearing her face on tee-shirts and holding up smartphone cameras, jostled to get a glimpse of the social media star. The sound was deafening. The crowd “oohed” and “ahhed” together when the hippo swam, turned their way, or approached her mother.

Today

A year later, Fiona weighs 650 pounds — a healthy weight for a 1-year-old. Her development matches that of a hippo her age. She spends time with her adoring fans every day that weather permits — and her fans still flock to the zoo to see her.

Fiona cookies, Fiona beer, a Fiona calendar, Fiona clothes, mugs and art: the hippo’s face is everywhere, and many of these businesses have given back to the zoo.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s donations doubled in 2017 over 2016 and attendance went up by 22 percent.

And thousands of images of the miracle baby hippo have followed that first one, taken with an ultrasound in a quiet corner of Hippo Cove.