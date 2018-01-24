Authorities looking for missing hospital patient

By Published:
Jacqulyn Thompson (Photo: OhioMHAS)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are looking for a woman who went missing from a hospital in Cincinnati.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says 40-year-old Jacqulyn Thompson left the Summit Behavioral Healthcare (SBH) Hospital and did not return.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Cincinnati Police Department are looking for the Thompson.

Authorities say Thompson was away from the hospital on a pass and failed to return by 5:30 p.m

Thompson is described as a white female who is 5’5” and 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Thompson is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-765-1212.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s