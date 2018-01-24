Authorities looking for missing hospital patient

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are looking for a woman who went missing from a hospital in Cincinnati.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services says 40-year-old Jacqulyn Thompson left the Summit Behavioral Healthcare (SBH) Hospital and did not return.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Cincinnati Police Department are looking for the Thompson.

Authorities say Thompson was away from the hospital on a pass and failed to return by 5:30 p.m

Thompson is described as a white female who is 5’5” and 190 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Thompson is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-765-1212.

