Cloudy and cooler Wednesday but warmer temps on the way

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It is winter in January. It should come as no surprise when snow falls and you can expect some flakes to appear Wednesday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says clouds will dominate the day with colder temperatures. Jamie says the highs for Wednesday will be near normal in the mid-30s.

There is a chance of a few flurries or a snow shower Wednesday and some areas could see half-an-inch of accumulation or less.

Jamie says temperatures will climb and more rain is in the forecast as we approach the weekend.

Dayton, OH Extended Forecast 7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Day: Evening: UV Index: Humidity: % Wind: Moon Phase: Sunrise: Sunset: Moonrise: Moonset: Wed 24 Light Snow 30 % 34° 23° Thu 25 Partly Cloudy 0 % 42° 30° Fri 26 Mostly Sunny 0 % 53° 40° Sat 27 Light Rain 70 % 52° 36° Sun 28 Rain/Snow 30 % 42° 27° Mon 29 Partly Cloudy 0 % 37° 23° Tue 30 Mostly Sunny 0 % 40° 28° 7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Wind: Humidity: % Dewpoint: ° Wed 12p 20% 20% 32 ° Wed 1p 20% 20% 32 ° Wed 2p 30% 30% 32 ° Wed 3p 30% 30% 33 ° Wed 4p 30% 30% 34 ° Wed 5p 30% 30% 32 ° Wed 6p 10% 10% 31 ° Wed 7p 10% 10% 29 ° Wed 8p 10% 10% 28 ° Wed 9p 10% 10% 27 ° Wed 10p 10% 10% 27 ° Wed 11p 10% 10% 26 ° Thu 12a 10% 10% 26 ° Thu 1a 10% 10% 25 ° Thu 2a 10% 10% 25 ° Thu 3a 10% 10% 24 ° Thu 4a 10% 10% 24 ° Thu 5a 10% 10% 24 ° Thu 6a 10% 10% 24 ° Thu 7a 10% 10% 23 ° Thu 8a 10% 10% 24 ° Thu 9a 0% 0% 27 ° Thu 10a 0% 0% 30 ° Thu 11a 0% 0% 33 ° Thu 12p 0% 0% 36 ° Thu 1p 0% 0% 37 ° Thu 2p 0% 0% 39 ° Thu 3p 0% 0% 41 ° Thu 4p 0% 0% 41 ° Thu 5p 0% 0% 39 ° Thu 6p 0% 0% 37 ° Thu 7p 0% 0% 35 ° Thu 8p 0% 0% 34 ° Thu 9p 0% 0% 34 ° Thu 10p 0% 0% 34 ° Thu 11p 10% 10% 34 ° Fri 12a 10% 10% 34 ° Fri 1a 10% 10% 33 ° Fri 2a 10% 10% 33 ° Fri 3a 10% 10% 34 ° Fri 4a 10% 10% 34 ° Fri 5a 10% 10% 34 ° Fri 6a 10% 10% 34 ° Fri 7a 10% 10% 34 ° Fri 8a 10% 10% 35 ° Fri 9a 0% 0% 37 ° Fri 10a 0% 0% 40 °

