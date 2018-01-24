Cloudy and cooler Wednesday but warmer temps on the way

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It is winter in January. It should come as no surprise when snow falls and you can expect some flakes to appear Wednesday.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says clouds will dominate the day with colder temperatures. Jamie says the highs for Wednesday will be near normal in the mid-30s.
There is a chance of a few flurries or a snow shower Wednesday and some areas could see half-an-inch of accumulation or less.
Jamie says temperatures will climb and more rain is in the forecast as we approach the weekend.
