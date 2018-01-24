Crews fix problematic pothole in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked quickly to repair a pothole causing problems for drivers on a Harriston Township road.

Dispatchers say they received calls from at least five drivers about the pothole on Klepinger Road at Salem Avenue Tuesday night.

Several of those drivers said they had to stop for repairs after driving over the pothole.

Authorities responded to the scene, marking the area with cones until road crews could arrive to make repairs.

2 NEWS checked the area and found the pothole had been fixed.

Authorities say drivers should report potholes that cause issues on local roads.

