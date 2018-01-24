Dayton police conduct active shooter training

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police Officers conducted an active shooter training exercise at a local nightclub, Wednesday afternoon.

Dayton Police Major Wendy Stiver said the training gave officers and emergency crews a chance to prepare for what they would do if there was an active shooter inside the nightclub or any similar large and dark building.

She said the club had its strobe lights, fog machines, and music playing to make the simulation more realistic.

She said teams ran through a number of situations and scenarios as part of the exercise.

The training comes just once day after a 15-year-old male student opened fire at a school in Kentucky – killing two students and injuring more than a dozen others. And in 2016, the nation’s second deadliest mass shooting took place at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Stiver says the shootings are examples of why it’s important for officers to be prepared and know how to respond.

“In the Dayton Police Department, we follow events like this around the world very closely,” Stiver siad. “Everyone of them is an opportunity for us to ask what can we do better to provide protection to the public.”

The owner of Masque, Luke Liakos said an active shooter situation at this nightclub is something he worries about.

“It’s my biggest fear,” Liakos said. “That’s why I’m so pleased that the Dayton Police Department actually took time out of their day to come in and do this and practice it – especially after the Pulse situation in Orlando.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.