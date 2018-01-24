Nassar gets 40 to 175 years in prison

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sports doctor has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls, capping a remarkable seven-day hearing that brought more than 150 victims or their families to court, including Olympians.

They made riveting statements while confronting Larry Nassar in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar on Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven females in the Lansing area between 1998 and 2015, but the hearing was open to all of his accusers.

His accusers said he would molest them while they were on a table seeking help for various injuries. Nassar also has a 60-year prison sentence for child pornography crimes.

_________________________

Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar has told his sexual assault victims that “no words” can describe how sorry he is for his crimes.

Nassar turned to the courtroom gallery to make a brief statement before his sentence Wednesday. He says the testimony of more than 150 victims since last week has “shaken me to my core.”

He said, “I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days” as many of his accusers openly wept.

Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Defense attorney Matt Newburg says Nassar’s “soul is broken.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.