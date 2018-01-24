Flu hospitalizations up in Greene County, officials say

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – As a rough flu season continues in the Miami Valley, health officials in Greene County say they are seeing many more flu hospitalizations compared to this time last year.

Signs about the flu are now on display inside the Greene County Public Health building, placed above masks and hand sanitizer. It’s an effort to stop the spread of germs during a busy flu season.

“I had it approximately about two weeks ago, missed two days of work,” said Gary Gay, Spring Valley resident.

While Gay overcame the flu, some of his family members and coworkers are still battling the illness.

“The symptoms are out there, and it seems like once it starts, it goes right through it,” he said.

“We average about eight or ten cases a day, so it is busy,” said Amy Schmitt, registered nurse with Greene County Public Health. “It’s busier than last year.”

Schmitt reports flu hospitalizations to the state for Greene County. So far, the county has had at least 143 people hospitalized with the flu, she said. That’s a similar number to this time three years ago when slightly more than 200 people were hospitalized total during the 2014-2015 season, she added.

“We do know that…probably the predominant strain is a flu A, which is a H3N2 this year,” Schmitt said. “They’re able to type that. And it’s a stronger virus than even the H1N1. So it causes folks to be sicker.”

Now, health officials are passing out pamphlets and flyers around the county to get the word out about prevention. Schmitt suggests getting a flu shot if you haven’t gotten one yet this season.

Staying home if you’re sick, washing hands and even avoiding handshakes are some good ways to stop the spread, she added.

“Either do a fist bump or kind of an elbow tap instead of shaking hands this time of year,” Schmitt said.

And as Gary Gay knows from experience, the sooner you see a doctor, the better.

“Don’t let it continue,” he said. “Don’t try and self-medicate yourself. It’s not going to work. It’s only going to [be] temporary.”

Most of those hospitalized with the flu in Greene County have been adults over the age of 40, Schmitt said.

Flu season typically wraps up in early May, she added.