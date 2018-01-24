Flynn interviewed by FBI without knowledge

WASHINTON – Remember Michael Flynn? Fired from the White House just days in for lying to the Vice President about Russia?

Now we’re learning more about the important meeting in which he lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Today NBC NEWS learning exclusive new details about fired National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and his interview last year with the FBI.

The entire White House including President Trump reportedly in the dark about a pivotal moment in the Russia investigation.

Flynn has now pleaded guilty to lying during that meeting and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.

The investigation apparently narrowing and focusing on possible obstruction of justice – in the firing of Former FBI Director James Comey.

The Washington Post reporting the president asked Comey’s number two who he voted for.

At least a dozen members of the president’s inner circle interviewed so far Former Advisor Steve Bannon on the schedule.

President Trump and his supporters are questioning the integrity of the investigation.

The FBI revealing it is missing more than five months worth of text messages between two former members of Mueller’s team, both now removed after private comments slamming President Trump.

