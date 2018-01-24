‘Huge increase’ in meth seizures in Montgomery County in 2017

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office saw 17 times more methamphetamine in 2017 than in 2016. The Sheriff’s Office says the drug is becoming cheaper and more available.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Mexican drug cartels are behind the increase and are moving much more methamphetamine into the area than in years past. As officials crack down on opioids, cartels are using that as an opportunity to introduce a new product.

Pound by pound, methamphetamine is being seized in raids across Montgomery County.

“What we are seeing is methamphetamine from our borders,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Captain Mark Brem said. “So they come up from Mexico. It’s a crystal meth base. We are still seeing quite a bit of that.”

This photo shows several pounds of meth, recovered from a car’s gas tank hidden underneath the car.

“As we increase efforts on the heroin epidemic,” Capt. Brem said. “Cartels are always looking for that next change to push their next product.”

In 2016, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Bulk Task Force seized 2 pounds of meth. In 2017, they seized 34 pounds of meth.

“A huge increase,” Capt. Brem said. “32-pound increase in one year of seizures.”

Captain Mike Brem with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the drugs are being sent here from Mexico.

“They use this area as a transport method whether it’s going to go up to New York,” Capt. Brem said. “Over to Chicago or down to Atlanta. But a lot of times it does come here and it’s broken up or broken down.”

Montgomery County has a high demand for drugs and a significant amount users. Captain Brem says cartels take advantage of that demand and the easy access to I-70 and I-75, creating a drug pipline to the rest of the country.

“You’re going to see it cheaper because we are a source and supply area. When you have that kind of quantity of something. It’s going to be cheaper and people are more likely to use it.”

Captain Brem says he expects to see more methamphetamine seized in 2018 than compared to previous years. As for how much, he says that’ll depend on the demand for other drugs and the fluctuating costs to produce them.