Local teens support young driver protection bill

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three teens from the Miami Valley traveled to Columbus today to in support of House Bill 293: the Young Driver Protection Bill.

According to AAA, car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States.

Northmont High School students Naomi Admasu, Emily Frantz, and Julia Presley say that’s something they want to change.

“We believe it’s [the Bill] so important because it’s such a growing problem that distracted driving is causing teen drivers to be at risk because it is the number one cause of death for teen drivers in America,” Presley said.

The bill makes two critical adjustments to protect teen drivers.

First, it increases the amount of time teen drivers must hold a temporary permit: from six months to one year.

Second, it limits unsupervised driving. The bill says teen drivers cannot drive alone from 9pm to 6am. Current laws start the time at midnight until 6am.

“I think extending the time from six months to a year would be really beneficial for teens who may not be able to experience driving in adverse weather conditions,” Admasu said.

Frantz added: “There’s just so many bad conditions that kids don’t know a lot about and i think it will be a lot safer if they have more time to practice with their parents in the car.”

The girls are all high school juniors. They headed over to Columbus alongside AAA’s Cindy Antrican.

“This bill has the ability to save lives,” Antrican said. “Teen drivers don’t just crash into each other. In fact two-thirds of the crashes involving a teen driver, somone other than the teen is injured or killed.”

Northmont teacher Eric Wagner said the teen’s visit was part of a project they’re working on to educate their friends on safe driving.

Wagner said: “Winter driving, distracted driving, don’t text and drive. It’s been their ideas and it’s just an excellent way to for them to get even more real life experiences that they could take with the project – just beyond the students and beyond the classroom.”

