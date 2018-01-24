Miamisburg Toys R Us among stores to be shuttered

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Toys R Us store in Miamisburg is among four Ohio retail locations that will close and one of the 180 locations being shut down by the struggling chain.

The closures come as part of the company’s restructuring plan after filing for bankruptcy. The closings will begin in February and run through April, according to CNBC.

Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon said in a letter Wednesday that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.

“The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Brandon wrote Tuesday in a memo to customers. “The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company.”

The Wayne, New Jersey-based Toys R’ Us will close 182 stores nationwide, roughly 20 percent of its outlets. CNN reports Court approval is needed for the closures.

Three other Ohio locations are on the closing list. Those include Western Hills, Mentor and Dublin locations. To see the full list of stores to be closed, click here.