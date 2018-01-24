Truck crashes into house in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A truck ran through an intersection and crashed into a house in Trotwood Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call about a crash in the 5000 block of N. Diamond Mill Road, at the intersection of Air Hill Road just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a truck resting against a house.

Police say the house sustained only minor damage. No one was hurt in the crash.

Authorities say the driver is likely to be cited, but did not give further information.

The crash is under investigation.

