Uncle of teen shot and killed in courthouse calls for independent investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sixteen-year-old Joseph Haynes was shot and killed in Franklin County Juvenile Court Wednesday afternoon. Now, for the first time, we’re hearing from the boy’s uncle who spoke only with NBC4.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Haynes was shot and killed by Deputy Richard Scarborough.

Haynes’ uncle, Keith Daniels, said his nephew wasn’t perfect but didn’t deserve what happened to him.

Daniels said what started as a verbal confrontation between Haynes, his mom and the deputy never should have escalated to gunfire. He questions whether the teen or the Deputy was on the ground at the time of the shooting. He wants to see an independent investigation into what happened.

“How do you pull your gun, point it at somebody’s stomach, and shoot them while they’re on the ground?” said Daniels.

Daniels wasn’t at the courthouse when Haynes was fatally shot in the torso. He said pictures, video and accounts from his sister and mother tell a different story than what the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says what happened.

“It was murder, that’s how I look at it from the video I’ve seen, all the public, it was murder. It wasn’t no self-defense, oops it was an accident,” he said.

The Sheriff said during an altercation between Deputy Scarborough, Haynes, and his mother, Deputy Scarborough was knocked to the ground where he came under attack. The department said Tuesday that the Deputy was still on leave related to head injuries he sustained.

Daniels argues the Deputy was twice the size of his nephew. And, said the Deputy knew the teen was unarmed as everyone who enters the courthouse is checked for weapons.

“You got all types of de-escalation that you could have did,” he said. “It was not no fight for your life.”

The Sheriff’s Office said its investigation with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is still ongoing.

