US says 4 Americans killed, 2 wounded in Kabul hotel attack

By Published:
Guests of the hotel collect their luggage two days after the end of the siege from the Intercontinental Hotel after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Survivors of the Taliban attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel gave harrowing accounts on Monday of the 13-hour weekend standoff. The siege ended on Sunday with Afghan security forces saying they had killed the last of six Taliban militants who stormed the hotel in suicide vests late the previous night, looking for foreigners and Afghan officials to kill. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says four American citizens were killed and two others were wounded in the Taliban attack over the weekend on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. condemns the attack and offers condolences to the family and friends of those killed.

She says the State Department won’t comment further out of respect for the relatives of those who died.

The department had previously confirmed that multiple Americans were killed and injured, but had declined to give an exact figure until family members could be properly notified.

Twenty-two people — including 14 foreigners — were killed in the 13-hour siege of the hotel in the Afghan capital.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s