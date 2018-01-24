Woman hospitalized after car slams into pole in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hospitalized after her car slammed into a pole in Dayton.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of N. Findlay Street, near Monument Avenue.

Police at the scene say the woman driving the car lost control and hit a telephone pole.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Crews closed the road to fix the downed pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

