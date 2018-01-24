WSU faculty union members and administration face off at forum

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of Wright State University students and faculty union members marched across campus over contract negotiations.

Members of Wright State’s chapter of the Association of American University Professors (AAUP) say they’re prepared to strike if a deal is not reached. AAUP member and professor Noeleen McIlvenna says the university offered union members a contract without pay raises and reduced benefits.

“It means bigger classes, fewer classes. A lot less individualized attention and what that means for our community is really, really important,” said McIlvenna.

Students and AAUP union members at Wright State University (WSU) funneled into a forum about the budget called “Let’s Talk”. The forum was held by WSU president Cheryl Schrader and members of the board of trustees. Some union members shouted “instead of ‘Let’s Talk’, lets act”.

Students are also searching for answers and transparency from the board.

“I want to know not the pretty little words that they’re going to tell the press. I want to know what they think is going on. I want know if they’re sorry,” said WSU sophomore Jordan Buffington.

During closed door contract negotiations faculty furloughs have been proposed in an effort to improve the budget. Schrader says that’s a last resort and administrators would be furloughed over faculty members.

“It is people who are paid less who would be hurt most by a furlough. These are the discussions we are having. We have skin in the game… and all of us are being stretched in our capacity, she said.”

WSU board of trustees chairman Doug Fecher acknowledged the university was in a tough spot, but says the university is in place to avoid fiscal watch if it sticks to the 2018 budget plan. “There’s no question the university has gone through some very difficult times. We finally feel like we’re starting to dig our way out of it,” said Fecher.

2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi asked him, “Union members we spoke to here specifically worried about job security is there anything you can say to that?”. He replied, “I think the most important thing is job security. I think the best thing for job security is to return the university to firm financial footing and that’s exactly what I think the board is focused on. We’re working on enhancing job security, not taking it away.”

University trustees eliminated more than $30 million from the budget in June of 2017, cutting programs like the swim and dive team.

Students like Buffington are worried about hikes in tuition costs and losing out on a quality education.

“We love Wright State. I don’t want to seem like I don’t I love Wright State and I love the faculty and I love my teachers. Other than this the administration has never done us wrong,” said Buffington.”

Union faculty members and administrators are scheduled to meet again next week. 2 NEWS will update the story as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.