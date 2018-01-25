40 years later: A look back at the Blizzard of 1978

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Forty years ago today the Miami Valley was digging out after a massive storm brought cold, wind and heavy snow to the area. The blizzard of 1978 set many weather records that still stand today.

Cars covered, highways impassable. Just a few of the scenes from the blizzard of 1978.

Early in the morning on January 26th the pressure dropped, cold air rushed in and by 7 a.m. blizzard conditions covered much of Ohio. Visibility was near zero much of the day with winds gusting 50 to 70 miles per hour throughout the day.

The blizzard of 1978 set four snowfall records in Dayton that still stand today. On January 26th, 1978 we picked up 12.2 inches which is the record for the greatest snowfall in 24 hours We ended the month with 40.2 inches which is the most snowfall ever recorded in January. The 1977-78 winter season ended with 62.7 inches which is the most snowfall ever recorded in one season.

The powerful winds and heavy snow created massive power outages across the state. Interstate 75 was closed for three days and schools didn’t reopen until the following week.

51 people died in Ohio from the massive storm.

The blizzard of 1978 – a storm with many memories few will forget.

National Weather Service Wilmington write up on 1978 blizzard

Dayton records from 1978

