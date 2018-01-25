88,000 Hyundai cars recalled for fire risk

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hyundai is recalling nearly 88,000 older cars due to fire risk.

The car company is recalling 2006 sonatas and 2006 to 2011 azeras due to an electrical short in the anti-lock brake system that could cause engine compartment fires.

Dealers can fix the problem free of charge and Hyundai will begin notifying owners on February 23.

