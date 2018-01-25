Driver helps people escape vehicle fire in Troy

A vehicle destroyed by fire on the ramp from S.R. 55 to I-75 NB (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a passerby helped people escape unharmed from a vehicle fire Thursday morning.

OSP says the fire started around 6 a.m. Thursday on the entrance ramp from S.R. 55 to I-75 northbound.

The person driving the vehicle said they pulled over after their vehicle stalled. When they looked underneath the hood, they found the engine on fire.

OSP says another person driving by stopped and made sure everyone got out of the burning vehicle safely.

No one was hurt.

OSP says the vehicle that caught on fire is a total loss.

The entrance ramp from S.R. 55 to I-75 northbound remained open as crews worked to remove the burned out vehicle.

