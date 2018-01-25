Driver hospitalized after crash in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The driver of an SUV was hospitalized after a crash in Clayton late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of N. Union Road near Summersweet Drive.

Authorities say they received calls of a crash with a person trapped. By the time crews arrived, the person was out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. Authorities have not released the driver’s condition.

Police at the scene say the driver lost control and swerved off the road. The SUV hit two poles before ending up in a nearby field.

Investigators say the driver will be cited for failure to control.

Authorities tell 2 NEWS the driver is not suspected of being intoxicated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

