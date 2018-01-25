Driver hospitalized after crash in Clayton

By Published:
Police investigate a crash on N. Union Road in Clayton (Photo: Darren King)

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The driver of an SUV was hospitalized after a crash in Clayton late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of N. Union Road near Summersweet Drive.

Authorities say they received calls of a crash with a person trapped. By the time crews arrived, the person was out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. Authorities have not released the driver’s condition.

Police at the scene say the driver lost control and swerved off the road. The SUV hit two poles before ending up in a nearby field.

Investigators say the driver will be cited for failure to control.

Authorities tell 2 NEWS the driver is not suspected of being intoxicated.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s