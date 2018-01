DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 3400 pounds of frozen meatballs are being recalled over listeria concern

Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its Member’s Mark Italian style beef meatballs by Casa Di Bertacchi.

The meatballs have a best if used by date of December 17, 2018.

If you have the meatballs in your freezer, throw them away immediately or return them.