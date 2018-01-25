Group voices concerns to possible DPS school closings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local parents will be able to voice their concerns about the future of Dayton Public Schools.

Racial Justice NOW!, also known as RJN!, will host the regularly scheduled monthly parent meeting Thursday at 6:00 p.m. where they will talk about several topics. One of the hottest topics they will discuss Thursday is the possible closings of some Dayton Public Schools.

The group says the school closings are part of a “gentrification plan”.

DPS Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lollie said in December there could be a possibility of nine DPS schools closing and the RJN! have some concerns about how the school board will handle the school closings.

The meeting will take place at the Body of Christ Deliverance located at 2345 Catalpa Drive, where special guest Ohio State School Board member Charlotte McGuire will be in attendance.

