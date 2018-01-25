Local charter school reaches out to former ECOT students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A charter school in Dayton is reaching out to students affected by ECOT’s abrupt closure. Life Skills Center of Dayton is hosting an open house and inviting students who may not have found another schooling option.

Parents of students who attended ECOT say they’re still reeling after its closure.

Tina Chaney says she still remembers how she felt when she got the news.

“Panic,” Chaney said. “Extreme panic. Disappointed because we didn’t want to have to go back to the way it was before.”

ECOT’s sponsor voted to close the online school, earlier this month, leaving thousands of students – and hundreds in the Dayton area – scrambling to enroll, elsewhere.

“You don’t have choices,” Chaney said. “You either have public school or private school – which I dont’ know much about really. And the online learning is what she was accustomed to so there’s not very many options.”

Student recruiter at a local charter school, Dayatra Towles says she understands how those parents must feel.

“We feel like children should have a place to learn, and they shouldn’t be out in the cold looking for somewhere else to go to get an education – because that’s not what they signed up for,” Towles said.

“Not every student fits into traditional high school so we feel this may be the best alternative for them because not only do we do some online learning – we also do in-class instruction which is very important to us.”

Dayton’s Life Skills high school is hosting an open house on Friday and Towles says she’s extending a special invitation to former ECOT students.

It starts at noon and ends at 6pm. The school will offer tours, refreshments, and on-the-spot enrollment.

If you’re interested in enrolling for the school, you’ll need proof of residency – such as an electric or gas bill, and a form of identification – namely, your birth certificate.