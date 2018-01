WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local dog will be participating in a competition this Sunday.

Storie is a seven-year-old black lab from West Milton and participated in the Purnia Pro-Plan incredible dog challenge.

Storie broke the record for the distance jumping competition and is considered one of the best in the country.

This Sunday will be Storie’s third national championship and you can watch it here on WDTN at 1:30 p.m.