Mayor Whaley: City caught off guard by Good Samaritan closure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the city was caught off guard by Premier Health’s announcement that Good Samaritan Hospital would close by the end of 2018.

Speaking at the Dayton City Commission meeting Wednesday night, Whaley said, “to go further, we have worked with Premier for years and even had asked in the fourth quarter were they making this consideration.”

“They told us no,” Whaley said. “So, to get a yes four hours before the announcement, that was a surprise to this body, this organization.”

Premier announced January 17th it would close the hospital, located on Philadelphia Drive, by the end of the year. Good Samaritan has been open for more than 80 years.

Premier Health released a statement in response to Mayor Whaley’s comments, saying:

“We regret that city officials feel that way. Multiple aspects of the configuration of our health system were being assessed, and no decision was made until late in the day of January 16th. Without a board vote, we could not divulge details of this potential significant decision. Prior to that vote, we provided earnest and honest answers whenever questions were posed about Good Samaritan Hospital’s future.”

Premier says the majority of the buildings at Good Samaritan will be demolished once the closure is complete. The company says it will effort to find jobs for nearly 2,200 employees affected by the impending closure.

