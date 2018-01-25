Mayor Whaley: City caught off guard by Good Samaritan closure

By Published:
Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Dayton is slated to close at the end of 2018.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says the city was caught off guard by Premier Health’s announcement that Good Samaritan Hospital would close by the end of 2018.

Speaking at the Dayton City Commission meeting Wednesday night, Whaley said, “to go further, we have worked with Premier for years and even had asked in the fourth quarter were they making this consideration.”

“They told us no,” Whaley said. “So, to get a yes four hours before the announcement, that was a surprise to this body, this organization.”

Premier announced January 17th it would close the hospital, located on Philadelphia Drive, by the end of the year. Good Samaritan has been open for more than 80 years.

Read More: Premier Health announces plans to close Good Samaritan Hospital

Premier Health released a statement in response to Mayor Whaley’s comments, saying:

“We regret that city officials feel that way. Multiple aspects of the configuration of our health system were being assessed, and no decision was made until late in the day of January 16th. Without a board vote, we could not divulge details of this potential significant decision. Prior to that vote, we provided earnest and honest answers whenever questions were posed about Good Samaritan Hospital’s future.”

Premier says the majority of the buildings at Good Samaritan will be demolished once the closure is complete. The company says it will effort to find jobs for nearly 2,200 employees affected by the impending closure.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s