Most Wanted: Do you recognize these people?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Crime Stoppers and the Montgomery County SOFAST team are asking for your help identify and locate these people.

Breanna Duncan

Breanna Duncan is wanted by Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office for failure to appear on a weapons charge. She is also wanted by Xenia PD for failure to appear on a traffic case and by Sidney PD on a burglary charge. Ms. Duncan. is 25 years old. She is 5’8” 185lbs.

Glen White, Jr.

Glen White Jr. is wanted by Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office for domestic violence. Mr. White is 37 years old. He is 5’10” 245lbs.

Kayla Fae Underwood

Kayla Fae Underwood is wanted by the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office for failure to appear on a weapons charge. She is also wanted by Beavercreek PD and Riverside PD for failure to appear. Ms. Underwood is 33 years old. She is 5’5” 180lbs.

Keith Byrd, Jr.

Keith Byrd Jr. is wanted by Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office for a probation violation and felonious assault. Mr. Byrd is 21 years old. He is 5’10” 190lbs.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals you are urged to call 937-222-STOP or 1-800-637-5735.

