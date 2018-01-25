Ohio couple accused of raping infant

By Published: Updated:

SANDUSKY, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio couple is facing charges for allegedly raping a baby girl.

Eddie Cox, 46, and Ruth Cruz, 41, were arrested and charged with rape, the Sandusky Register reports.

Police were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Sandusky home Tuesday night. According to police, Cruz admitted she and Cox had ‘sexual contact’ with a girl under the age of two in their home.

Police say evidence of the crime was collected from phones belonging to Cruz and Cox.

According to police, the girl does not live with the couple and is currently with her family.

Cruz and Cox are being held in the Erie County Jail without bond.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s