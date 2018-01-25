Police need help finding accomplice in Kettering robbery

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police need your help identifying an accomplice to a robbery in a residential area.

Police say the Kettering woman was inside her home when she was robbed January 17 and she reported that several items were stolen.

Police arrested Bradley Scott in relation to the robbery and is facing aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery charges but need to find the second person involved in the robbery.

The Kettering Police Department posted this video to their Facebook page in hopes someone will be able to identify the accomplice in the white hat. You can watch their video here:

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.