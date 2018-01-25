Police need help finding accomplice in Kettering robbery

By Published:
Bradley Scott was arrested January 17, 2018 is facing aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery charges.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  Kettering Police need your help identifying an accomplice to a robbery in a residential area.

Police say the Kettering woman was inside her home when she was robbed January 17 and she reported that several items were stolen.

Police arrested Bradley Scott in relation to the robbery and is facing aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery charges but need to find the second person involved in the robbery.

The Kettering Police Department posted this video to their Facebook page in hopes someone will be able to identify the accomplice in the white hat. You can watch their video here:

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s