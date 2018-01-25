Police need help finding missing Kettering man

By Published:
Police issued an endangered missing adult alert Thursday.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police need help finding an elderly man who has been missing since he left his home at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The police issued the alert for Willie Coble who suffers from dementia and is dependent on insulin and does not have medication with him.

Mr. Coble was last seen leaving his home in Kettering and he has a green 2010 GMC Acadia with an Ohio plate number FBJ1984.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s