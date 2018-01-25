Police need help finding missing Kettering man

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need help finding an elderly man who has been missing since he left his home at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The police issued the alert for Willie Coble who suffers from dementia and is dependent on insulin and does not have medication with him.

Mr. Coble was last seen leaving his home in Kettering and he has a green 2010 GMC Acadia with an Ohio plate number FBJ1984.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.