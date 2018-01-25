Second man found guilty in 2016 shooting death during crime spree

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second man has been found guilty of murder and robbery charges stemming from a 2016 robbery spree.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Klone Snowden, 20, was found guilty of the robbery and shooting death of John Madden, III on November 12, 2016.

Prosecutors say Snowden and a second person, 18-year-old Ryshon Steele, drove around and randomly stopped and robbed victims at gunpoint over a three-day period in November 2016 on Kenilworth Avenue in the areas of Grand Avenue and Broadway Street, and in the area of West Second Street and West First Street. Snowden was 19 years old and Steele was 17 years old at the time.

Snowden and Steele committed a carjacking on Sundale Drive near Germantown Street.

During a robbery outside the AM/PM Mini Market at 2317 Salem Avenue on November 12, 2016, 24‐year‐old John Madden, III was shot and killed. After the shooting, the victim was robbed of his money.

Thursday, Snowden was found guilty on counts of murder, aggravated robbery, and intimidation of a witness.

On September 25, 2017, Steele was found guilty on counts of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and receiving stolen property.

Snowden will be sentenced on February 7 and Steele will be sentenced on February 14.

