Sheriff’s deputy killed near Denver

DENVER (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others, authorities said.

A spokeswoman for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to an “assault in progress” Wednesday night and saw one of the suspects run behind a house. That suspect pulled a handgun and shot the deputy in the chest before fleeing, she said. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Investigators set a large perimeter in their search for two other suspects, who remain on the loose.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper released a statement Wednesday night saying he was deeply saddened to learn of the deputy’s death.

The deputy’s name and age have not been released, and the spokeswoman did not release any other information about what led to the shooting in a residential area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.

The Denver Post reports that a hearse carrying the deputy’s body left the garage at the Denver Health medical center around 12:30 a.m. MST on Thursday escorted by a solemn procession of police cars. The procession included officers from federal, state and local agencies.

The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were injured in an ambush in suburban Denver.

