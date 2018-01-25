Student in custody after gun found at Northwestern High

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A student is in custody after German Township Police found a gun at Northwestern Junior Senior High School Wednesday.

A post on the German Township Police Facebook page confirms a juvenile was in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.

According to the Facebook post, the student brought a loaded gun to school and showed it to other classmates.

Police say those classmates alerted school officials, who quickly contacted German Township Police.

A post on the Northwestern Local Schools Facebook page confirms a student told a staff member about a student possibly having a handgun on campus.

The school’s Facebook post goes on to say the school and police conducted an investigation, determining the student might have a weapon. Police later determined the student did have a firearm, leading to that student’s arrest.

Police have not released information about the age or gender of the student arrested in connection with the gun incident.

The post on the German Township Police Facebook page says authorities have determined the school is “completely safe.”

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will update this story as new details develop.

The full Facebook posts from German Township Police and Northwestern Local Schools are included below:

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.