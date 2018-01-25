The Spicy Olive’s White Chicken Chili

Ingredients

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon The Spicy Olive’s Baklouti Green Chili, or Cilantro and Roasted Onion olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cans (14 ounces each) chicken broth

1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chilies

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1-1/2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

3 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) Cannellini beans, drained, divided

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Sliced jalapeno pepper or cilantro, optional for garnish

Directions:

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook chicken and onion in oil until lightly browned. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the broth, chilies, cumin, oregano and cayenne; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low. With a potato masher, mash one can of beans until smooth. Add to saucepan. Add remaining beans to saucepan. Simmer for 20-30 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and onion is tender.

Top each serving with cheese, sour cream and, if desired, jalapeno pepper. Yield: 10 servings (2-1/2 quarts)

Time Saving Tips

One time-saving tricks is using shredded rotisserie chicken. Save the bones to make homemade broth in the slow cooker.

Can’t find Cannellini beans? Great Northern beans, navy and pinto all work well here.

If you don’t have a potato masher, relax! Add all three cans of beans to the Dutch oven. Smush some of the beans against the sides of the pot with a ladle or wooden spoon until chili is slightly thickened.

Can use slow cooker for this recipe too. Place ingredients in a crockpot and cook all day for a delicious dinner to come home to!

