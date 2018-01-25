Two teens killed in Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Two Buckeye Valley High School students were killed in a car accident Wednesday afternoon. A passenger in that car was fighting for her life, listed in critical condition, as of Wednesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the horrific accident happened on State Route 257 in Scioto Township just after three Wednesday afternoon. It said 16-year-old Jacob Richardson from Delaware crossed the center line, hit a guardrail, utility pole, and tree before flipping. He died in the crash. 15-year-old Mykaela Fellure from Ostrander, who was sitting in the back seat, was also killed. An unnamed girl in the front passenger seat was critically hurt and taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Classmates said the teens had been at school before the accident happened.

“They had a normal day and on their way home they just …it was awful. Everyone is just very shaken.,” said Senior Ember Deliloe.

“It’s absolutely horrible losing students especially that you go to school with or you know, it’s just tragic and it’s traumatizing,” said Senior Bryce Lewis.

School Superintendent Andy Miller said Richardson and Fellure were outstanding young people and great kids. He said his heart goes out to their families.

Students said their hearts are breaking.

“It’s like losing a family member,” said Deliloe.

Superintendent Miller said counselors will be at the school throughout the week.

