UD and Premier set to discuss fairgrounds future

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been home to the county fair for years. But now, it’s just a vacant lot with a lot of potential.

What will happen next at the old Montgomery County Fairgrounds is a question Premier Health and the University of Dayton might answer Thursday night.

Premier and UD are set to unveil a “preliminary vision” at a public workshop, that’s open for everyone to attend.

It’s expected officials will detail where they’re at in developing the site, and what might be built here.

Both Premier Health and the University of Dayton own the 38-acre property. Premier’s Miami Valley Hospital is right across the street and UD is right around the corner.

Residents were given a chance to pitch ideas for the fairgrounds, after UD and Premier bought the property last year.

A grocery store, shopping center and entertainment district were just some of the ideas

College junior Billy Rosenstein has a few ideas of his own about what he’d like to see happen.

“I don’t want to call it an eyesore but there’s just nothing there so it’d be cool to just see them put them almost, maybe another Brown Street kind of thing over there with a bunch of different restaurants,” he said.

“I know that they’ve had issues in the past with like over capacity in some of the dorms so maybe put more housing over there, maybe like a grocery store – anything along those lines would be pretty cool.”

UD and Premier say they want a development that will serve community needs, contribute to economic growth, and serve both anchor institutions’ missions.