WATCH! Florida deputies save runaway horse on US 19

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – File it under ‘Only in Florida.’

A runaway horse has been reunited with its owners after a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted it running on U.S. 19, one of the busiest roads in the Tampa Bay area.

The deputy recorded video of the beautiful chestnut and white horse as it galloped on the road in the Hudson area just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Will you stop! Come on!” a deputy said while recording the bizarre scene.

The deputy called in the PCSO Ag Unit and backup. “We’re traveling at one horsepower,” the deputy said.

They successfully corralled the horse by directing it to take a left on Rainbow Oaks Drive and into a subdivision along Emerald Ridge Drive away from the dangers of the rushing traffic.

Eventually, deputies were able to stop the horse and bring it to a safe place.

The horse was uninjured during the incident.

“Got a call from a friend and said there’s a horse running down 19,” owner Trisha Blowers said.

Blowers got wind of the runaway horse but never imagined it could be hers. “When I got there I was shocked,” she said. Sure enough, it was her 8-year-old horse, Bunny.

“I believe she was attacked by a coyote,” she said. “Scared her. She broke through the fence to get away.”

Blowers estimates the horse ran three miles from home.

“God blessed me. Didn’t harm my horse. Sure, I’m very grateful to all the people who helped me. If they didn’t catch her, she could be dead,” Blowers said.

PHOTOS: Runaway horse on US 19 in Pasco View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pasco County Sheriff's Office photo Pasco County Sheriff's Office photo Pasco County Sheriff's Office photo Pasco County Sheriff's Office photo Pasco County Sheriff's Office photo Pasco County Sheriff's Office photo