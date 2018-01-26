$226,950 worth of marijuana seized from car

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Georgia man could be facing felony charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers seized at least 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana.

OSHP filed felony drug charges against 26-year-old Kasheem Hill after a traffic stop on interstate 75 near milemarker 84 after discovering the drugs.

Troopers noticed a vehicle with a Michigan license plate made an improper lane change and was following another vehicle very close on the highway in Ohio

A trooper conducted a traffic stop and a patrol drug dog smelled illegal drugs coming from the car and the trooper found at least 50 pounds of hydroponic marijuana that is estimated to be about $226,950.

Hill was taken to the Miami County Jail and could be facing possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools charges.

