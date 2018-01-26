3 Pa. teens charged with purposely exposing classmate to pineapple

BUTLER, Pa. (WKBN) – Three teenage girls are facing felony criminal charges in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to a report by KDKA. They’re accused of purposely exposing their classmate to pineapple.

Police say the girls knew their classmate was allergic to the fruit when one them brought the pineapple to school, rubbed it on her hand and deliberately high-fived the girl with the allergy.

Authorities say two other teen girls were in on the plan.

The girl with the allergy was immediately treated and is okay, but doctors say food allergies are serious and it could have been worse.

“It is definitely something schools need to be talking about. It is no joke and putting a little bit of peanut butter on the keyboard to hurt somebody is potentially a deadly thing,” said Dr. Allison Freeman, allergist-immunologist with Allegheny Health Network.

The girl accused of putting the pineapple on her hand is 14 years old. The two girls, who police say conspired with her, are 14 and 13. The victim is 14 years old.

The school’s cafeteria specifically does not serve pineapple because of the student’s allergy.

