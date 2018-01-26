Cousins admit bringing illegal aliens to US

By Published: Updated:
Caption: The Department of Homeland Security has accused China-based hackers of mining data from U.S government computer networks and gaining access to personal information for up to 4 million current and former federal employees. (Susan Walsh/AP)
Caption: The Department of Homeland Security has accused China-based hackers of mining data from U.S government computer networks and gaining access to personal information for up to 4 million current and former federal employees. (Susan Walsh/AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Two cousins who were suspected of bringing illegal aliens to the United States have been charged.

Bromley D. Hackney, 57, from Ohio and Robert G. Smith, 58, from Texas worked together to lead illegal aliens, primarily Mexican citizens, to the United States.

Hackney pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of an alien within the United States in the U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Smith was arrested in Texas for the same crime as Hackney.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the Criminal Complaint charging Smith, in October 2016, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents received information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol regarding the suspected unlawful transportation of aliens. The source alleged that Hackney was using a semi-truck to move undocumented aliens within the United States for profit.

Investigators questioned Hackney and Smith at different times about the situation where they admitted to this crime.

Smith charged the people he brought to the United States and the total amount he made from the crime was nearly $296,000

Transportation of an alien within the United States is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s