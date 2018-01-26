Cousins admit bringing illegal aliens to US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Two cousins who were suspected of bringing illegal aliens to the United States have been charged.

Bromley D. Hackney, 57, from Ohio and Robert G. Smith, 58, from Texas worked together to lead illegal aliens, primarily Mexican citizens, to the United States.

Hackney pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of an alien within the United States in the U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Smith was arrested in Texas for the same crime as Hackney.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the Criminal Complaint charging Smith, in October 2016, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents received information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol regarding the suspected unlawful transportation of aliens. The source alleged that Hackney was using a semi-truck to move undocumented aliens within the United States for profit.

Investigators questioned Hackney and Smith at different times about the situation where they admitted to this crime.

Smith charged the people he brought to the United States and the total amount he made from the crime was nearly $296,000

Transportation of an alien within the United States is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.