Detectives ask for help finding woman missing since 2015

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police Detectives need your help locating a missing adult.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers said Friday Sharonda Morrison was reported missing by her mother, Tunisia Morrison, on December 22, 2015. The last time she spoke to her daughter was on September 14tt, 2015.

Sharonda had been arrested on drug charges in Portsmouth Ohio and was due in court to testify on September 15th, 2015. Ms. Morrison initially thought Sharonda was afraid and was running from law enforcement, but after time passed without hearing from her, she feared she may have been the victim of a violent crime to keep her testimony silent.

Dayton Police Detectives have received information leading them to believe Sharonda Morrison may be in danger or may have been the victim of violence.

Sharonda was 19 years old the last time she was seen by her mother. Sharonda is 5-feet 4-inches, weighs 150 pounds and has a large tattoo on her chest.

If you have any information about Ms. Morrison’s location or disappearance please call (937) 222-STOP. Your identity will remain anonymous and a reward of up to $2500 will be given for information that leads law enforcement to Ms. Morrison.

