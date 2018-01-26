Essay contest earns Tippecanoe Middle School special Cincinnati Reds visit

By Published:
(From left to right) Tyler Stephenson, Amir Garret, Todd Benzinger, Jeff Brantley and Dick Williams talk to students at Tippecanoe Middle School January 26th, 2018.

 

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – An enthusiastic assistant principal and an essay helped sway the Cincinnati Reds to stop by Tippecanoe Middle School Friday. The school was selected as one of four special visits during the Reds Caravan Tour.

Assistant principal Clayton Lavercombe helped write the essay which caught the organization’s eye.

“The thing that we focused on was having the players and celebrities here talk about the positive influences in their lives and how they made an impact,” Lavercombe said.

Friday’s visitors included Reds broadcaster Jim Day, broadcaster and former player Jeff Brantley, former player Todd Benzinger, current pitcher Amir Garret, minor league draft pick Tyler Stephenson, general manager Dick Williams and mascot Rosie Red.

Their appearance included a short meet and greet with select students, followed by a question and answer session with the entire middle school.

Jeff Brantley said, “It’s just kind of fair play to be able to go back out into their hometowns and come and see them, as a Reds broadcaster or a baseball player, and bring the game to the fans, if you will.”

Prompted by a question from one of the students, each of the current and former players offered a piece of advice about hard work and following dreams.

Some of the young fans said they were awestruck.

Laney Cleckner, 6th grade, said, “I normally watch from high. And to see their faces up close is pretty cool.”

Peyton Schultz, 6th grade, added, “It was just cool that they came in. (They’re) the big superstars I see on TV.”

If you’d like to see the Reds Caravan, the team will be visiting the Air Force Museum Saturday, January 27th from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s