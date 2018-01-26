Flu hospitalizations drop across the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After weeks of rising, record numbers, flu hospitalizations across the Miami Valley have dropped, according to the latest statistics released by the Department of Public Health.

But Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health information supervisor Dan Suffoletto says that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods, yet.

He says flu hospitalization numbers can go up and down at any time and it’s not necessarily indicative that flu cases are dropping or that the flu season is on it’s way out.

“This week compared to last week, hospitalizations have been down however that does not necessarily [represent] all the people who have the flu,” Suffoletto said.

“Each flu season, we always have peaks and valleys in the amount of people that have the flu… One of the things we want to make sure people realize is that you need to protect yourself against the flu at all times. One of the best ways to do that is get a flu shot.”

