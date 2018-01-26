Former ECOT student still ‘disappointed’ after school closure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former ECOT student says he’s still reeling in the aftermath of the school’s closure.

Twenty-year-old Antonio Ward and thousands of other ECOT students were left scrambling to find another option after ECOT’s sponsor decided to shut the online school down, earlier this month.

“I felt disappointed because they were kind of my up-growth from a situation,” Ward said. “So then after I get this e-mail about them closing down at a board meeting, I was just like: wow. They just shut down completely while students were taking class.”

Dayton’s Life Skills High School is now reaching out to those students. They hosted an open house event and offering on-the-spot enrollment.

Former ECOT students got the chance to apply at a local charter school’s open house, Friday.

Food, freebies, and an enrollment raffle are some of the highlights of the open house.

School Administrator Lanicka Masey says potential students also got a tour of the building, a breakdown of the academic programs, and a chance to meet faculty.

“We realize that there’s some displaced students. In addition to the students that typically enroll, we also have students that are in need who are coming from ECOT,” Masey said. “We want to make sure parents and the community know about their options.”

Online or not, Masey said school closures can be detrimental to students, their families, and the community at large.

Ward said he’s glad Life Skills is reaching out to former ECOT students.

“I’m just grateful, honestly. Once I heard about the opportunity, here, I was like: I have to,” Ward said.

“And them coming here, telling my situation. [They] said you’re going to graduate… I just felt comfort after that. I was like: Okay, bet. That’s exactly what I wanted to hear.”

