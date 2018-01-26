Justice Bill O’Neill joins Ohio governor’s race

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio Supreme Court Justice is leaving the courtroom and officially joining the Ohio governor’s race.

Justice Bill O’Neill is now an Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic Candidate and defended his decision to join the race Friday.

O’Neill says he will official file his paperwork in February for the race.

Ohio Governor John Kasich named Republican Judge Mary Degenaro to fill O’Neill’s position.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.